GVL urges protesting Gangavaram port workers to allow shifting of coking coal to Vizag steel plant

April 18, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - Visakhapatnam

BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on April 17 (Wednesday) appealed to the striking workers of the Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) to allow transportation of nearly 2.5 lakh tonnes of imported coking coal lying at the port to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release here, Mr. Rao said that lack of adequate stock of coking coal and non-operation of coke ovens might result in “irreparable damage” to the coke oven batteries and coke ovens at the steel plant. This may also lead to shutting down of operations at the plant for several months.

Unlike blast furnaces, coke ovens need to remain operational all the time. If the looming coking coal crisis is not averted it could cost the the plant a whopping ₹20,000 crore,” the former MP said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also said he had discussed arranging coking coal from alternate sources with RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt to overcome the “impending crisis”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.