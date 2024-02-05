ADVERTISEMENT

GVL urges Centre to take over construction of Polavaram project

February 05, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Central government has released ₹15,146 crore for Polavaram project so far, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tells Rajya Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao accuses the YSRCP and TDP governments of neglecting Polavaram project. | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has appealed to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to take over the construction of Polavaram irrigation project and name the project as Prime Minister Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on February 5 (Monday), Mr. Narasimha Rao criticised the present (YSRCP) and past (TDP) State governments for ‘neglecting and not allocating adequate funds’ for completion of the State-funded irrigation projects for several decades. He sought to know how much money has been released so far by the Central government for the national project so far?

In response, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the Central government has released ₹15,146 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the State government had neglected implementation of the Polavaram project, Mr. Narasimha Rao urged the Union Minister to take over construction of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US