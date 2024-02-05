GVL urges Centre to take over construction of Polavaram project

February 05, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has appealed to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to take over the construction of Polavaram irrigation project and name the project as Prime Minister Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on February 5 (Monday), Mr. Narasimha Rao criticised the present (YSRCP) and past (TDP) State governments for ‘neglecting and not allocating adequate funds’ for completion of the State-funded irrigation projects for several decades. He sought to know how much money has been released so far by the Central government for the national project so far?

In response, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the Central government has released ₹15,146 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project so far.

Stating that the State government had neglected implementation of the Polavaram project, Mr. Narasimha Rao urged the Union Minister to take over construction of the project.