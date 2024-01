January 21, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao participated in the Swachh Bharat programme at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds here on Sunday. Mr. Rao took up the programme in the place where his team had earlier conducted Sankranti Sambaralu. He said that citizens enjoyed the Sankranti event.