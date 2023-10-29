GVL seeks intervention of Governor for alienation of land for Brahmin Welfare Corporation in Visakhapatnam

October 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has sought the intervention of Governor S. Abdul Nazeer for the alienation of land, which was allotted to the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation in the past, for construction of a community hall.

In a letter to the Governor on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao noted that Visakhapatnam is home to over four lakh people, belonging to the Brahmin community. The Government of Andhra Pradesh had sanctioned 0.22 cents of land in favour of Brahmin Welfare Corporation, based on the request of former IAS Officer I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, who was the then Chairman of the corporation, on May 12, 2016.

The Collector of Visakhapatnam had allotted 0.20 cents of land at Madhavadhara in the city and directed the Tahsildar to hand over the land to the Assistant Commissioner, Endowment. The Tahsildar, Endowments, had given advance possession of the land to Assistant Commissioner, Endowments on May 25, 2016.

Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) had constructed a compound wall, to protect the land, at a cost of ₹5.70 lakh, and sought reimbursement of the same.

Mr. Narasimha Rao expressed surprise that seven years after advance possession of the land was given, a joint team of officials from the Revenue Department and VUDA conducted an inspection and claimed that the land belongs to VUDA, based on claims by a VUDA Surveyor.

The BJP leader appealed to the Governor to intervene in the matter and alienate the land in favour of the corporation and ensure provision of funds for construction of the building.