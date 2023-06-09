ADVERTISEMENT

GVL reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s tour to city

June 09, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has asked the party activists to make Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour to the city slated for June 11 a success. The Union Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the Railway grounds.

Mr. Narasimha Rao appealed to the party leaders right from booth levels to attend the meeting in large numbers and bring their supporters. He reviewed the arrangements being made for Mr. Shah’s tour at a meeting with the BJP leaders here on Thursday.

He also sought suggestions from the BJP workers. He said that apart from the State leaders, national-level leaders will also attend the meeting. BJP district president M. Ravindra, former MLC P.V.N. Madhav and others were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US