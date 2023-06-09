GVL reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s tour to city

June 09, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has asked the party activists to make Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour to the city slated for June 11 a success. The Union Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the Railway grounds.

Mr. Narasimha Rao appealed to the party leaders right from booth levels to attend the meeting in large numbers and bring their supporters. He reviewed the arrangements being made for Mr. Shah’s tour at a meeting with the BJP leaders here on Thursday.

He also sought suggestions from the BJP workers. He said that apart from the State leaders, national-level leaders will also attend the meeting. BJP district president M. Ravindra, former MLC P.V.N. Madhav and others were also present.

