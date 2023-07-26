GVL raises issues of adding more castes to Central list of OBCs in Parliament

July 26, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on July 26 (Wednesday) questioned in Parliament whether a recommendation has been received from the Andhra Pradesh government for the inclusion of Turpu Kapus, Sistakaranalu, Kalinga Vysyas, and Sondis in the Central list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In response, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said that no such recommendation had been received from the State government.

Asking supplementary questions, Mr. Narasimha Rao sought the know about the procedure to be adopted for the inclusion of any caste in the Central list of OBCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Virendra Kumar replied that addition of any new caste in the Central list of OBCs needed a specific recommendation from the State government concerned with all documentary research evidence as the first step. Later, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) will examine the recommendation and make a suitable recommendation to the Central government. Upon receiving a suitable recommendation, the Central government will consider the inclusion in the Central list of OBCs.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he had requested the NCBC to take suo motu congnisance and conduct public hearings with the representatives of these castes in Andhra Pradesh and seek their views. The NCBC should also seek the recommendations from the Andhra Pradesh government to expedite the process.

“I am happy to inform that NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir has agreed to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 1 and will take effective steps for the inclusion of these castes in the Central list of OBCs,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.