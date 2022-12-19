GVL raises issue of increments and promotions in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

December 19, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the clause pertaining to the ‘level of profitability for the past three years’ is the yardstick for payment of increments and promotion of executives and non-executives of Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

He was responding to a query from BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha, on whether the Steel Minister would examine the demand of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) executives and non-executives on the freeze on promotions and non-payment of increments.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that of the 5,200 executives of VSP, about 300 were retiring every year and of 10,000 non-executives about 900 were retiring every year and there were no recruitments since 2019. There was also a freeze on promotions and increments for employees.

He said that it has limited cost to the company and sought to know whether the Minister would examine the issue and remove the freeze on promotions.

Citing the example of SAIL, Mr. Scindia said that SAIL had suffered losses during 2014, 2015 and 2016 and hence wage revision could not take place. During the last three years SAIL had made profits and hence the wage revision agreement was made.

The Minister said that as far as RINL-VSP was concerned, “It has to be seen whether RINL comes under the clause of three years profitability. If it does not come under the purview of the clause, it cannot be given.”