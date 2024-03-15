G.V.L. Narasimha Rao aspires to contest from Visakhapatnam for Lok Sabha elections

March 15, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that he told his party high command that he is aspiring for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that three months ago, the BJP had asked him about the constituency he is interested in contesting from and that even then, he told them the same: that he was aspiring for the Vizag seat as he has been staying here for the last few years and has been working in the Lok Sabha constituency. However, he said that the final decision would be taken only by the high command and he is bound by its decision.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government at the centre again and that the election notification will be issued on March 16 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.