G.V.L. Narasimha Rao aspires to contest from Visakhapatnam for Lok Sabha elections

March 15, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that he told his party high command that he is aspiring for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that three months ago, the BJP had asked him about the constituency he is interested in contesting from and that even then, he told them the same: that he was aspiring for the Vizag seat as he has been staying here for the last few years and has been working in the Lok Sabha constituency. However, he said that the final decision would be taken only by the high command and he is bound by its decision.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government at the centre again and that the election notification will be issued on March 16 (Saturday).

