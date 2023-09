September 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao left here for New Delhi on Tuesday along with representatives of various upper classes who are demanding inclusion of their communities in the backward classes. Turpu Kapu, Sondi, Sishtakarana and Kalinga Vaishya are the communities.

Mr. Rao said that he would take them to the Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes in New Delhi on September 13.