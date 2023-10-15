GVL holds meet with representatives of tourism and hospitality sectors in Visakhapatnam

October 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao held a meeting with representatives from the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, here as part of his “Vision Visakhapatnam 2030” initiative.

Mr. Narasimha Rao stated that the discussion was aimed at identifying the possibilities of making Visakhapatnam a high-end tourist destination and preparing a road map for the same. The meeting was attended by AP Chamber of Commerce, Visakhapatnam Chapter, chairman Srinath Chittori, CII vice-chairman Granthi Rajesh and representatives from hotel, travel and tourism fields.

The BJP MP has already held meetings with the representatives of shipping, pharma, fertilizers, chemicals and aqua sector industries from Visakhapatnam and arranged interactions of industry representatives with the Union Ministers to prepare a road map for development of these sectors in Visakhapatnam region.

Representatives from the hotel and tourism sectors identified acute shortage of skilled workers. The MP said that he would coordinate with the government agencies for setting up suitable facilities and infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

He alleged that no incentives or encouragement were being given by the State government to the tourism and hospitality sectors due to which the occupancy rate of hotels was not more than 50% even in big cities like Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that there was a need for the tourism industry to prepare an integrated plan for the development of tourism in Visakhapatnam region. This would require adopting innovative marketing ideas to position Visakhapatnam with its unmatched natural resources and beauty as a unique destination in the country.

Promoting ‘Brand Visakhapatnam’ and leveraging new infrastructure like the international cruise terminal would help establishing the city as a major tourist destination, he said.

