ADVERTISEMENT

GVL hails the contribution of Bengalis to growth of Visakhapatnam

April 16, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘They maintained friendly relations with local people while retaining their own tradition and culture’

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has hailed the contribution of Bengali people, who have settled in Visakhapatnam for the past several decades, to the growth of the city.

He participated as the chief guest at the ‘Shubho Noba Borsho’ (Bengali New Year) celebrations held at Waltair Kalibari, near the railway station, on Saturday evening. He commended the Bengalis for maintaining friendly relations with the local people, while retaining their own tradition and culture. Mr. Narasimha Rao extended Bengali New Year wishes to the gathering, and promised to extend all possible help to the community.

Earlier, Kalibari Organising Committee cultural secretary Pranatik Mukherjee welcomed the gathering. Joydev Chakrabarthi presided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B.C. Burman explained about the significance of the Bengali New Year. Treasurer Prahlad Majumdar was present.

M. Ravindra Patnaik, Chintamani Roy, A.B. Bhattacharjee, Ranjit Chandra, Ashok Pal, K.P. Roy, P Das, RP Saha, AC Das, AN Khan and SK Chatterjee, who had rendered exemplary services to the Waltair Kalibari Committee for 2022-23, were presented mementoes on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US