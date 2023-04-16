GVL hails the contribution of Bengalis to growth of Visakhapatnam

April 16, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has hailed the contribution of Bengali people, who have settled in Visakhapatnam for the past several decades, to the growth of the city.

He participated as the chief guest at the ‘Shubho Noba Borsho’ (Bengali New Year) celebrations held at Waltair Kalibari, near the railway station, on Saturday evening. He commended the Bengalis for maintaining friendly relations with the local people, while retaining their own tradition and culture. Mr. Narasimha Rao extended Bengali New Year wishes to the gathering, and promised to extend all possible help to the community.

Earlier, Kalibari Organising Committee cultural secretary Pranatik Mukherjee welcomed the gathering. Joydev Chakrabarthi presided.

B.C. Burman explained about the significance of the Bengali New Year. Treasurer Prahlad Majumdar was present.

M. Ravindra Patnaik, Chintamani Roy, A.B. Bhattacharjee, Ranjit Chandra, Ashok Pal, K.P. Roy, P Das, RP Saha, AC Das, AN Khan and SK Chatterjee, who had rendered exemplary services to the Waltair Kalibari Committee for 2022-23, were presented mementoes on the occasion.