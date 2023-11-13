ADVERTISEMENT

GVL gets rousing reception from Tunglam villagers in Visakhapatnam

November 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The people of Tunglam and surrounding villages gave a rousing reception to BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, when he arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport on Monday.

The people of Tunglam and nearby villages submitted a memorandum to Mr. Narasimha Rao seeking opening of the Tunglam Gate of BHEL-HPVP plant (formerly BHPV) to provide easy access to their vehicles to the other side of the city.

The Rajya Sabha Member met the CMD of BHEL and apprised him of the issue, which has been pending for two decades. The people of Tunglam and other villages went in a rally to the airport. Mr. Narasimha Rao assured them that the gate would be opened by Sankranti.

