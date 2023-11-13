HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVL gets rousing reception from Tunglam villagers in Visakhapatnam

November 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The people of Tunglam and surrounding villages gave a rousing reception to BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, when he arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport on Monday.

The people of Tunglam and nearby villages submitted a memorandum to Mr. Narasimha Rao seeking opening of the Tunglam Gate of BHEL-HPVP plant (formerly BHPV) to provide easy access to their vehicles to the other side of the city.

The Rajya Sabha Member met the CMD of BHEL and apprised him of the issue, which has been pending for two decades. The people of Tunglam and other villages went in a rally to the airport. Mr. Narasimha Rao assured them that the gate would be opened by Sankranti.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.