GVL criticises Telangana government for removing 26 North Andhra castes from BC list after bifurcation

September 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has criticised the Telangana State government for removing 26 castes belonging to North Andhra region from the BC list of the Telangana after State’s bifurcation in 2014, at a public hearing in Delhi on Wednesday.

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) organised the public hearing.

Over 10 lakh people belonging to the BC castes live in Hyderabad, the capital of the unified Andhra Pradesh, he said while adding that the decision of the Telangana government to remove North Andhra BC castes from Telangana is a clear violation of Article 328 (b) of the Constitution which mandates that every State Government shall consult the Commission (NCBC) on all major policy matters affecting the socially and educationally backward classes.

