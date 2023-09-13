HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

GVL criticises Telangana government for removing 26 North Andhra castes from BC list after bifurcation

September 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has criticised the Telangana State government for removing 26 castes belonging to North Andhra region from the BC list of the Telangana after State’s bifurcation in 2014, at a public hearing in Delhi on Wednesday.

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) organised the public hearing.

Over 10 lakh people belonging to the BC castes live in Hyderabad, the capital of the unified Andhra Pradesh, he said while adding that the decision of the Telangana government to remove North Andhra BC castes from Telangana is a clear violation of Article 328 (b) of the Constitution which mandates that every State Government shall consult the Commission (NCBC) on all major policy matters affecting the socially and educationally backward classes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.