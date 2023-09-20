ADVERTISEMENT

GVL appointed member of Standing Committee on Finance

September 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has been nominated to the Standing Committee on Finance for the year 2023-24.

The appointment came into effect from September 13. Finance Committee scrutinises demands for grants and bills pertaining to different departments of the Ministries of Finance, Corporate Affairs and Planning, including Niti Aayog. It also reviews periodically the functioning of banks, insurance companies, operation of Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) and functioning of regulatory agencies like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI), SEBI etc, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Jayant Sinha, MP (Lok Sabha) and former Union Minister of State, has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US