GVL appointed member of Standing Committee on Finance

September 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has been nominated to the Standing Committee on Finance for the year 2023-24.

The appointment came into effect from September 13. Finance Committee scrutinises demands for grants and bills pertaining to different departments of the Ministries of Finance, Corporate Affairs and Planning, including Niti Aayog. It also reviews periodically the functioning of banks, insurance companies, operation of Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) and functioning of regulatory agencies like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI), SEBI etc, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Jayant Sinha, MP (Lok Sabha) and former Union Minister of State, has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Top News Today

