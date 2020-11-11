Gutka, khaini products seized, 3 persons held

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 November 2020 01:04 IST

The city police arrested three persons and recovered gutka and khaini products from them in two cases here on Tuesday.

In one case, teams from City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at Sriram Nagar under Marripalem police station limits and arrested Boyina Ravindra (42), a resident of Old ITI Junction, who was allegedly storing banned gutka and khaini products worth ₹3.87 lakh. Police said that the market value of the seized products would be around ₹5.5 lakh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu, the police have recovered 83,741 sachets from him. Mr. Suresh Babu said that the accused has allegedly procured the products at Berhampur, Odisha.

In another case, Inspector (South Crimes) P. Suryanarayana along with his staff had intercepted a taxi at L.V. Nagar, Gajuwaka, where they recovered 10,000 packets of gutka and khaini, which were allegedly being transported by two persons B. Lakshmana Rao (27) and P. Venkatesh (22) of Gajuwaka.

The DCP said that the seized products would be worth ₹1 lakh.