October 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 51st Sarannavarathra festival of Sri Sai Gokul Gurudatta Vihar, will be held at Bhadram Park Community Hall in Sector 6, MVP Colony, under the guidance of Sri Sai Sudhakara Purnananda Swamy, from October 15 to 25.

The special pujas will begin with ‘Akhanda Jyothi’ and other rituals at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday. The special programmes on all other days of the festival would also begin at 9.30 a.m. and in the evenings spiritual discourses would be conducted.

