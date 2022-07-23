Guru Purnima Yajna discourse in Visakhapatnam on July 24

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Vedanta Institute, Visakhapatnam, is organising a ‘Guru Purnima Yajna’ discourse, from 7 p.m. on Sunday (July 24).

Swami A. Parthasarathy, founder of Vedanta Academy, will deliver the discourse. People can register by visiting the link

http: https://events.vedantavisakhapatnam.org/gp22/ or call 9948150911 for more details.