Guru Purnima Yajna discourse in Visakhapatnam on July 24
On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Vedanta Institute, Visakhapatnam, is organising a ‘Guru Purnima Yajna’ discourse, from 7 p.m. on Sunday (July 24).
Swami A. Parthasarathy, founder of Vedanta Academy, will deliver the discourse. People can register by visiting the link
http: https://events.vedantavisakhapatnam.org/gp22/ or call 9948150911 for more details.
