Visakhapatnam

Guru Nanak Jayanti a low-key affair

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated in a low key this year due to the pandemic. Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Gurunanak Dev was celebrated by Gurudwara Sadh Sangat, Visakhapatnam, while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. As decided by the Managing Committee Samapthi of Sehaj path was held at 4 a.m. followed by Kirtan Divan from 4.30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The evening Kirtan Divan was held from 10 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. maintaining social distancing and Guru ka langar was packed and distributed.

