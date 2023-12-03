ADVERTISEMENT

Gurajada Visishta Puraskaram presented to lyric writer Chandrabose in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

December 03, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrabose

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao and senior advocate and Sri Sai Foundation president Kolagatla Tammanna Setty jointly presented Gurajada Visishta Puraskaram to lyric writer K.S. Chandrabose at a function organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Mr. Bose, who received the Oscar award for his ‘Natu ...Natu’ song in the Telugu film ‘RRR’, was selected for the Gurajada award by the Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya award 2023 by the Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju, general secretary Kapuganti Prakash and other members of the jury.

Responding to the felicitation, Mr. Bose said that it was a great honour for him to receive the award instituted in the name of Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US