Gurajada Visishta Puraskaram presented to lyric writer Chandrabose in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

December 03, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrabose

Chandrabose

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao and senior advocate and Sri Sai Foundation president Kolagatla Tammanna Setty jointly presented Gurajada Visishta Puraskaram to lyric writer K.S. Chandrabose at a function organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Mr. Bose, who received the Oscar award for his ‘Natu ...Natu’ song in the Telugu film ‘RRR’, was selected for the Gurajada award by the Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya award 2023 by the Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju, general secretary Kapuganti Prakash and other members of the jury.

Responding to the felicitation, Mr. Bose said that it was a great honour for him to receive the award instituted in the name of Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao.

