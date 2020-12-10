‘Guard pond’ inaugurated at steel plant

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 December 2020 00:48 IST

It will prevent discharge of untreated effluents, says Chairman and Managing Director

A guard pond was inaugurated at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by RINL Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Rath on Wednesday.

The CMD congratulated the officials and staff of the Projects and Works wing for completing the project within the stipulated time.

How it works

Guard pond is a safeguard mechanism to prevent discharge of untreated effluents into marine environment. In line with the statutory directives, the RINL has constructed guard ponds at a cost of ₹10 crore. This guard pond has four ponds with a capacity of 9,600 cubic meters each for storing treated effluent from coke ovens.

Once the water is stored, it will be allowed to be discharged into the marine environment after its quality is cross-checked by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). This ensures that 100% of the effluent is discharged into the marine environment is done only after it meets the prescribed norms. This is one more measure taken by the RINL to protect the surrounding environment, said Mr. Rath.

Director (Personnel) K.C. Das, Director (Commercial) D.K.Mohanty, Director (Projects) K.K. Ghosh, Director (Operations) A.K.Saxena, CVO K.V.Nagi Reddy, EDs, CGMs, officials and trade union leaders were present.