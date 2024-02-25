GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Group-II exam conducted peacefully, 82.75% registered candidates appear

February 25, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates engage in discussions ahead of APPSC’s Group-II (prelims) exam in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Candidates engage in discussions ahead of APPSC's Group-II (prelims) exam in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

A total of 39,300 candidates (82.75%) of the registered 47,491 appeared for the APPSC’s Group-II (prelims) exam at 105 centres in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, according to Collector A. Mallikarjuna. The exam was conducted peacefully across the designated centres, and no untoward incidents were reported, he added.

Collector Mallikarjuna and Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok inspected the exam centre at MLBT School near VMRDA park here. The Collector checked the register of the signatures of the registered candidates, who appeared for the exam. He also inspected the seating arrangements as per the roll numbers of the candidates.

