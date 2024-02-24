GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Group 2 (prelims) examination will be conducted in 105 centres in Visakhapatnam district on February 25, says Joint Collector

February 24, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok on Saturday said that the APPSC Group-2 (prelims) examination will be conducted across the district on February 25 (Sunday) in 105 centres, between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A total of 47,491 candidates are expected to attend the examination. Nearly 105 Liaison Officers, 105 Chief Superintendents and 29 Route Officers have been appointed by the authorities, he said.

Mr. Ashok said that the candidates are requested to reach the examination centre an hour before the commencement of the examination and also the candidates will not be allowed into the examination hall after 10.15 a.m.

The officials of all the departments were asked to coordinate in the examination centres, and take strict measures like not allowing mobile phones, smart watches and other electronic devices into the examination centres

