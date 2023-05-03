Groundwater level dips in many areas in Visakhapatnam district

May 03, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Groundwater level is falling in many parts of the city. Apartment associations in many areas have already started alerting the residents to save water as the borewells are fast drying up. Some apartments’ association have started collecting extra charges for supplying water by purchasing tankers.

Officials said that the worrisome situation is mainly due to many factors such as rapid urbanisation, increasing number of concrete buildings, unscientific rainwater treatment system by many including the newly-constructed apartments, and insufficient rainfall till now.

According to the Ground Water and Water Audit Department (GW&WAD), Visakhapatnam district, the average groundwater level in the district in April 2023 was 8.10 metres below ground level (mbgl). Compared to the month of March, April saw a fall of 0.62 mbgl, which means water level has gone deeper or drying up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Piezometer network stations

Groundwater fall was recorded at piezometer network stations like APTDC, Arilova, BVK College, Yoga Village, Pedda Rushikonda, Yendada, Madhurawada, APSIDC, Sivajipalem and YSR Park.

However, some areas like Sontyam, Vellanki, Bheemunipatnam, Chippada, Chukkavanipalem, Pendurthi, Vizag Steel Plant and Marikavalasa have had stable water levels with no variation in water levels.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Ground Water Officer D. Lakshmana Rao said, “Concrete jungles, urbanisation and lack of understanding of scientific methods of rainwater harvesting could be the reasons for the fall in groundwater levels. Every citizen should consider it a responsibility to save water during monsoons or rainy seasons, and use it properly in summer months.”

On the other hand, borewell diggers say that they are currently going more than 250 to 300 feet to dig borewells, which is an alarming situation.

A borewell driller P. Srinivasa Rao said that in areas close to greener patches and hills, groundwater problems are minimal.

7,000 public borewells

According to GVMC estimates, there are around 7,000 public borewells in the city and over 3.5 lakh individual households that have their own borewells.

A GVMC official said, “We are planning to conduct a survey to see how many borewells have dried up and how many needs to be repaired.”