Greyhounds SI ‘commits suicide’

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2020 23:32 IST

A sub-inspector serving in the elite anti-naxal force of AP Greyhounds allegedly committed suicide late on Friday night at the Greyhounds facility in Visakhapatnam.

As per the initial report, he reportedly used his service weapon to kill himself. Bheemunipatnam police are investigating the case. People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help

Advertising

Advertising