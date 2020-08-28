Visakhapatnam

Greyhounds SI ‘commits suicide’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 28 August 2020 23:32 IST
Updated: 28 August 2020 23:32 IST

A sub-inspector serving in the elite anti-naxal force of AP Greyhounds allegedly committed suicide late on Friday night at the Greyhounds facility in Visakhapatnam.

As per the initial report, he reportedly used his service weapon to kill himself. Bheemunipatnam police are investigating the case. People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help

