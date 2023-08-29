Green ports will lead maritime sector, says HSL senior advisor in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd senior advisor Rear Admiral R. Sreenivas said that green ports would be leading the maritime sector, according to release here by Super Computing Consortium of India (SCCI).

Speaking at the Vizag Enterprise R&D roundtable meet organised by the SCCI here on Tuesday, Mr. Sreenivas spoke on the topic of Atma Nirbhar in Defence Systems, where he made a presentation on a methodology and roadmap for achieving advanced technologies and innovations in the defence.

Electric tugs

While explaining importance of green ports in the world, he presented the case study of ongoing efforts towards creating green ports by Hindustan Shipyard, Visakhapatnam. A key component of green ports is the use of electric tugs in ports.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopi Kumar Bulusu, Chair at SCCI, estimated that over the next five to 10 years around 50 such tugs are needed in Visakhapatnam alone and the national demand is well above 1,000 tugs. The market for these exceeds ₹1.0 trillion over the 10 year period.

“Green ports is a ₹50,000 crore opportunity for Andhra Pradesh in the next five years,” according to Mr. Bulusu.

Mr. Bulusu said that Reserve Bank of India in its recent review of state finances identified proactive support for R&D by the State governments as the main way forward for sustainable economic development in India going forward.

With a view to identifying a ₹1,000 crore opportunity every eight to 12 weeks, SCCI has now started organising a regular roundtables titled ‘Vizag Enterprise R&D Roundtable.’

Nearly 15 researchers, supply chain professionals, professors, technologists and government officers attended the event.

Participants exchanged views and spoke about their initiatives. Suresh Batha, Additional Director, STPI, explained about the STPI’s centres of excellence around the country and the Kalpataru Industry 4.0 centre of excellence setup by STPI in partnership with RINL, Vizag.

There was fruitful exchange of knowledge and views by various other participants from GMR IT, Gayatri Vidya Parishad, Sankhya Technologies, Dreamchip Electronics and ICICI bank.