Green Iguanas hatch young ones at zoo

For the first time, Green Iguanas hatched young ones here at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam.

The IGZP has two female and one adult male Green Iguanas. Both females hatched young ones on May 25 and May 28, announced IGZP CuratorYesoda Bai on Saturday.

It took 90 days for the breeding from March 5.