Green Hydrogen has immense potential to replace fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions, say experts at a conference organised by GITAM varsity

Green hydrogen is a clean and emission-free fuel that has immense potential to replace fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions, said the experts from various countries, who participated in International Synthetic Fuels Conference 2024, organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science, to discuss on ‘Integration of Nuclear & Hydrogen for Energy Transition.’

The experts, during their presentations, at the valedictory of the conference, said that hydrogen fuel is produced by the process of electrolysis, where water is split into hydrogen and oxygen, using electricity generated from renewable sources like nuclear, solar, wind or hydropower. They said that hydrogen has enormous potential to decarbonise several sectors, reduce carbon emissions and achieve energy independence.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) expert Ritwick Ghosh hinted that hydrogen ecosystem could be developed with nuclear power plants. He said that industries like fertilizer, shipping, aviation, steel and refinery sectors need hydrogen. He observed that hydrogen transportation via pipelines was a primary method for moving large volumes of hydrogen over long distances and it involves using dedicated pipelines to safely and efficiently transport hydrogen gas from production facilities to distribution points or end-users.

Hexagon Agility former Director Ravindra Vasisht said that transportation of hydrogen through pipeline was safe compared to LPG but safety measures were always important. He briefed about how countries like the USA, European Union and China were focussing on hydrogen storage and transportation.

US Department of Agriculture & EOP Clean Energy Team expert John Chilton Fitzgibbon Mcauliff, George Washington University Professor Andrew Paterson, Huddersfield University Professor Roger Barlow, BARC scientists Archana Sharma, IIT Madras Professor Jitendra Sangwai, Amity University professor Arpita Datta, GITAM Professors K.V. Ramesh, N. Srinivas and N.V.S. Venugopal participated in the discussions.

IIPE founder Director V.S.R.K. Prasad, VT India Nuclear Energy Partnership (USA) Director M. Ganapati, GITAM School of Science Dean K.S. Krishna, L& T Company expert T. Venkatesh were among those who participated in the closing session.

