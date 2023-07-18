Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to organise council meeting on July 25

July 18, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to conduct its next council meeting on July 25. The corporation has placed as many as 44 proposals in the agenda and a table agenda is likely to be introduced on the day of the council meeting.

According to the officials, the GVMC has proposed to recruit about 650 sanitation workers, whom they termed as ‘loaders’ for a daily wage of around ₹400 each. These loaders will be deputed along with the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicle which would collect garbage from door-to-door. As of now, sanitation workers, mostly outsourcing staff, are being deputed with the vehicles. Having ‘loaders’ is expected to ease burden on the existing staff, who may be deputed to other areas for cleaning, the officials said. Similarly, the corporation has also included an agenda to procure beach cleaning vehicles at various locations.

Most of the other proposals are ratification of some of the development works which were given prior approval by the authorities.

Since it has been almost two months since the last council meeting, the corporators from the opposition parties are likely to demand a lengthy question hour to discuss ward-level issues.

Standing committee election on July 19

The GVMC has made all arrangements for the standing committee elections scheduled to be held on July 19 (Wednesday). About 20 council members have been contesting in the polls. Among them, 10 members are from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 10 are from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The YSRCP members are leaving no stone unturned to win the polls with full majority. Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy had organised a special meeting with the corporators to discuss the strategy to win the elections, a few days ago.

On Tuesday, the YSRCP corporators conducted a mock polling at a hotel ahead of the polls. Senior YSRCP leaders from the district supervised the mock polls and gave suggestions.