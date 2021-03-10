GVMC polls | Polling begins on slow pace

All polling stations around Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were notified as sensitive and hyper-sensitive

The polling for Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) began on a slow pace, in Visakhapatnam on March 10. Till about 9 a.m. the total votes polled out of about 17.26 lakh votes were around 1.53 lakh, registering a percentage of around 8.89.

The polling process began sharp at around 7 a.m. and in some of the polling stations, senior citizens were the first to reach. “I came in the first hour, as the rush would be less and I can cast my franchise without any hassle,” said Ch. Srinivasa Rao, a retired government employee, at Madhavadhara.

Though in general the polling was said to be low, in some areas such as Appughar and Peda Jalaripeta, there were long queues by 8 a.m. itself.

Steel plant employees

With the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) raging, all polling stations around Gajuwaka and VSP were notified as sensitive and hyper-sensitive.

In defiance of the Centre’s proposal for 100% strategic sale of VSP, employees of the plant dropped an extra slip of paper with the slogan ‘Save VSP’ along with the ballot papers.

Peaceful

In general, polling has been peaceful across all 98 wards in GVMC and in the 22 wards in Yelamanchali and 28 in Narsipatnam municipalities.

Elaborate arrangements

Not only adequate security personnel were deployed at all polling stations to see the smooth conduct of the polls, the district authorities took all COVID-19 precautions as per the protocols.

In every polling stations about two to three counters manned by Aasha workers with sanitisers and hand-held thermal scanners were placed. “All voters entering the booth have to pass through our counters,” said a Aasha worker at a polling station in Muralinagar.

Videographers were seen at many of the polling stations and police personnel and volunteers were seen helping senior citizens and differently-challenged voters at the polling stations.

Though in general people were seen wearing masks, at some of the polling stations people were seen walking in without them. Both the police and the health workers were seen insisting them to wear it. However, social distancing norms were not practised at most of the polling stations.