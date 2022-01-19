Greater Visakhapatnam municipal body’s contract workers stage protest

Warn of taking up more protests in the coming days

Members of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Contract Workers Union staged a protest before the District Collector’s Office, demanding to resolve their long-pending issues, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Raising slogans against Andhra Pradesh Government, the members said that despite repeated appeals, it had been ignoring their demands and warned that they might further strengthen their protests in the coming days.

The protestors said that GVMC municipal contract workers have been rendering services in the public health department, malaria, UGD, water supply and several other wings, despite the COVID-19 situation, but when it comes to resolving their issues, the Government neglects their demands.

The protestors said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to resolve their issues during hispadayatra (foot march). But even three years after coming to power, the Government has done nothing to resolve their problems.

P. Venkat Reddy of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Contract Workers Union said the State Government should make contract workers permanent. It should also provide jobs to the family members of the workers who have died, he added. There was no mention of equal wages for the employees in the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) announced recently by the State Government. We strongly condemn this, he said.

G. Subbarao, M.V. Prasad Rao and others leaders were present.