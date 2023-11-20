HamberMenu
Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum objects to proposed Theme Park in Mudasarlova reservoir

‘The century-old reservoir will become damaged and this precious source of water will get adversely affected’

November 20, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Mudasarlova reservoir in Visakhapatnam.

Mudasarlova reservoir in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum (GVCF) objected to the proposed Theme Park in Mudasarlova reservoir, according to a release here on Monday.

GVCF vice president Sohan Hatangadi said that the proposal is fraught with danger. The century-old reservoir will become damaged and this precious source of water will get adversely affected, he added.

“While the current park on the East of the reservoir looks dilapidated now, a moderate budget is more than adequate to improve it and make it beautiful. There is no need to give away the assets of our citizens to a private party on long lease,” Mr. Sohan said.

