Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum expresses concerns over working conditions of staff as hotels, eateries allowed to stay open till midnight

While the authorities, stakeholders and a large number of general public are happy as the hotels, eateries and restaurants have recently been allowed to stay open till midnight across urban areas in the State, Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum (GVCF) has expressed apprehension over the working conditions of the staff.

GVCF vice president Sohan Hatangadi said that certain facilities should be provided to the employees working in the eateries. The forum appealed to the authorities, including Visakhapatnam Commissionerate of Police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), to ensure that the working hours of the staff are reasonable. After midnight, women staff should be provided transport to their homes. Overtime wages should be paid to those working for more than eight hours. More shifts should be created for workers. The authorities also should take care of workers as they are under tremendous pressure as they have their own chores and family and personal life.

Speaking to The Hindu, A.P. Hotel Owners’ Welfare Association State executive member Sanjay Kumar Mehta (from Vijayawada) said that the government took the decision of allowing them to operate till midnight across all urban areas after they had submitted a representation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu last month.

“We have now decided to hold a meeting with the registered members of the association from various parts of the State, in November. The venue is yet to be finalised. We will discuss and take further decisions on our business. With the government’s decision, we hope that there will be 20% increase in the business. We are also planning to reschedule the shifts of the workers. We have nearly 5,000 registered members in our association,” Mr. Mehta said.

He said that there are 700 odd registered members of the assocation in Visakhapatnam. The urban areas like Vijayawada (280 hotels), Tirupati, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nandyal among other places, where population is more than 5 lakh, have more number of hotels, Mr. Mehta added.

The State government had even earlier (October 2018) allowed hotels, restaurants, except bars, to operate from 5 a.m. to midnight. It was later withdrawn due to various reasons, including COVID-19 induced protocols, Mr. Mehta added.