Granting ST status to Valmikis and Boyas will lead to ‘Manipur-like situation’ in Andhra Pradesh, says Aadivasi Sangham

August 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Centre should protect the tribal communities in the northeastern State, says Andhra Pradesh State Aadivasi Girijana Sangham leader

The Hindu Bureau

Aadivasi Girijana Sangham leaders and All India Tribal Employees’ Association members staging a demonstration as a part of the State-wide bandh against Manipur violence, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Opposing the move to accord Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Valmiki and Boya communities in Andhra Pradesh, the State Aadivasi Girijana Sangham has warned that it would lead to a ‘Manipur-like situation’ if the State and the Central governments go ahead with the proposal.

The Sangham leaders and residents of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district participated in a bandh against the violence in Manipur, on August 3 (Thursday). The bandh passed off peacefully.

“Around 50 RTC buses did not operate in the 11 Agency mandals. Even the buses coming from Visakhapatnam and plain areas were not allowed to enter the Agency till afternoon,” said Kilo Satyanarayana, vice-president of the Sangham.

P. Appala Narasa, a member of the national secretariat of the Sangham, said that the government’s move of giving ST status to Boya and Valmiki communities would fuel anger among the tribal people in the State and it might lead to ‘a Manipur-like situation’.

“The BJP government’s plan to grant ST status to the Meiteis is the main reason for the tense situation in Manipur. The Centre should protect the tribal communities of Kukis and Nagas in the northeastern State,” he said.

The Sangham leaders also demanded that the Centre should withdraw the newly introduced Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and clear the pending dues to the oustees of the Polavaram project.

