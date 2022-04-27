Grandhalaya Samithi seeks early construction of library building in Visakhapatnam

‘The proposed building should not be used for commercial activities’

The construction of the District Central Library building should be taken up by the State government without any further delay and the proposed library building should not be used for any commercial activities, representatives of the Poura Grandhalaya Seva Samithi demanded at a media conference here on Wednesday.

Samithi president B.L. Narayana and vice-president B. Ganga Rao recalled the struggles organised during the last 12 years to protect the library land. The lease to demolish the existing library building and to construct a commercial complex was given to a private party in September 2010. The lease was cancelled in 2014 following relentless struggles by the Samithi.

Meanwhile the CRPF Battalion took possession of the land with permission from the authorities concerned and started using it to park their vehicles and pleas asking them to vacate the land went unheeded. The Samithi leaders said that the previous State government or the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha had failed to make any efforts to construct a new library building.

The present State government has appointed Konda Ramadevi, as fulltime Chairperson for the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha and due to her efforts, the CRPF Battalion officials agreed to vacate the premises. While thanking Ms. Ramadevi for her efforts, Mr. Narayana and Mr. Ganga Rao sought that the State government should initiate measures for early construction of the library building.

They said that post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the State Central Library has gone to Telangana State, the District Central Library has one acre of land in the heart of the city at Jagadamba junction, if a grand library building was constructed, it would be the pride of the State and benefit students, researches, unemployed youth, children and senior citizens.

They sought that the State government should take a cue from the Tamil Nadu government, which was constructing a grand library at Madurai and build the library on those lines. They said that commercial activity should not be allowed at the library. The State government need not sanction any additional funds for construction of the library as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) owed ₹120 crore, which was collected as library cess from the citizens during the last two decades. The building could be constructed with about ₹20 crore.

Samithi secretary K. Trimurthulu and treasurer P. Malleswara Rao were present.