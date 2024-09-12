GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grand processions mark immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in Visakhapatnam

Many idols, made of Plaster of Paris, wash up at the city’s beaches, casting a shadow over the celebrations; civic workers have a tough time clearing up the debris

Updated - September 12, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Idols of Lord Ganesh being immersed at Lawson’s Bay beach in Visakhapatnam.

Idols of Lord Ganesh being immersed at Lawson’s Bay beach in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols was a festive affair in the city on Thursday, with grand processions being taken out on city thoroughfares.

Special teams were deployed by the authorities concerned to ensure that the immersion processions went off smoothly. The GVMC and the city police identified several places for immersion of the idols.

However, the celebrations ended on an disenchanting note as denizens found beaches littered with idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). The general public and a few social service organisations lamented the state of affairs at the beaches, with many idols unceremoniously being left on the shore instead of being immersed in the water. Large quantities of PoP material and plastic waste were also left behind by the revellers, in flagrant defiance of the many appeals made by the district administration and environmental organisations to opt for clay idols.

Denizens appealed to the district administration to clear the debris from the beaches at the earliest, in view of the pollution risks. “The paints used on PoP idols contain heavy metals and poisonous chemicals that can pollute water and soil. We hope officials remove the debris at the earliest,” said Sohan Hatangadi, vice-president of Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum.

The GVMC deployed nearly 700 additional sanitation workers in all zones except Zone 5, at immersion points at the beach and other suitable water bodies in the city.

Thirteen specific immersion points were earmarked by GVMC engineers and police. Four supervisors were appointed to oversee the proceedings at the higher levels.

The beaches identified for immersion were Bheemili, Appikonda, Yarada, Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar, Naval Canteen, IT Junction and Mangamaripeta, while the Gosthani river was also identified for immersion.

A view of PoP idols of Lord Ganesh discarded at the Lawson’s Bay beach, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

A view of PoP idols of Lord Ganesh discarded at the Lawson’s Bay beach, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

GVMC set up tents, announcement systems, barricades, electric lights, generators, chairs, tables, drinking water facilities and also seven cranes to facilitate the immersion process.

A senior police officer at Jodugullapalem beach said that these arrangements facilitated the immersion without the need for devotees to enter the water. Special swimmers were deployed at the beaches to prevent drownings.

A GVMC health officer said sanitation workers were appointed at the immersion centres to collect leaves, flowers and other decorative items brought by devotees at the immersion sites. The material will be handed over to nearby waste processing units.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Vinayaka Chathurthi / festivals / environmental pollution

