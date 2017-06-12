Graduation Day celebrated

The second graduation day under autonomy was celebrated by GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. About 250 students received their degrees in person.

Apart from gold and silver medals for the meritorious students from all the branches of engineering, three sponsored academic scholastic awards were also presented. Delivering the presidential address, V. Raghunathan, CEO, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and chairman of the governing council, said that disruptive technologies were going to change the job market and therefore engineering graduates have to be ready to face the challenges in the next coming decades.

V.S.S. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JNTUK, Kakinada, in his address said that young engineers should learn how to use the technology they learnt for the development of society at large. The Graduation Day address was delivered by Sahil Barua, co-founder and CEO, Delhivery. C.L.V.R.S.V. Prasad, principal of GMRIT, presented gold and silver medals to meritorious candidates.