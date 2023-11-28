HamberMenu
Graduate threatens girl with morphed pictures, held in Visakhapatnam

November 28, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The city police arrested a 22-year old graduate for allegedly morphing a girl’s pictures with nude ones and further demanded her money threatening to upload the pics in the social media.

The arrested was identified as Kalaga Diwakar of Dronamraju Nagar, Pendurthi. Diwakar has completed B.Sc Agriculture.

Inspector of cybercrime police station, R Someswara Rao said that an unmarried girl from the city has accepted a friend request from an unknown account in the Instagram. The intruder has took the victim girl’s pic from her account, morphed them depicting her in nude pics using Artificial Intelligence (A.I) applications. He then had sent the morphed pictures to the girl and demanded money threatening to upload them in social media. The victim girl immediately approached the cybercrime police.

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police, A Ravi Shankar, cybercrime police acting on a tipp-off arrested the accused Diwakar.

