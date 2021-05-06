Govt. yet to implement suggestions of panel on industrial safety: HRF

‘More than 30 accidents have been reported in the last five years’

Pointing out that a year has passed since the leakage of styrene monomer vapour from the LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram that clamied at least 12 lives, Human Rights Forum (HRF) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana coordination committee member V.S. Krishna has alleged that the State government has barely done anything when it comes to implementation of the recommendations submitted to it by the High Power Expert Committee.

He said that the High Power Expert Committee appointed by the State government in the aftermath of the LG plant tragedy had made many vital recommendations such as the need for a comprehensive industrial safety audit of all hazardous industries in and around Visakhapatnam.

“But no such audit appears to have been undertaken till date. After the LG plant tragedy, a similar but less fatal accident took place at a unit in the Pharma City. According to a rough estimate, more than 30 accidents have been reported in the last five years. By not acting on the committee’s recommendations, the government has displayed lack of sensitivity to the welfare of the people living in the vicinity of hazardous units,” said HRF general secretary (Andhra Pradesh) K. Sudha.

Impact on public health

The HRF demanded that an independent expert institution needs to be entrusted to determine the short and long-term health impacts, including the possible incidence of carcinogenic diseases among the people affected by the styrene vapour leak . In addition, the liability must include the impact on the health of the livestock, environment including water bodies such as Meghadrigedda reservoir located nearby.

New industrial units

“The decisions on starting new industrial units should be based more on public approval rather than on the people sitting in Delhi or Amaravati who take decisions in the name of attracting investments. Every new investment must be subject to a comprehensive social-cost-benefit analysis and a genuine public consultation process before any decision is taken. The investment ought to be permitted if the net social benefit is positive, subject to public endorsement,” said Mr. Krishna.