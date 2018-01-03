Govt. working for twin goals, says Ganta

The TDP Government has been working with welfare and development as twin goals and every poor family benefited from the governments schemes, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said.

Participating in the ‘Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’ programme at Kapuluppada in Bhimuniptanam madnal on the first day on Tuesday, he said following a saturation approach each poor person was getting benefits worth not less than ₹1 lakh a year. Pensions, issue of ration cards, allotment of house-sites and houses were among the welfare schemes.

He gave away ‘Chandranna Sankranti’ gifts to the poor and Chandranna bima and scholarships to students.

Women and Child Welfare Department organised ‘annaprasana’ (feeding ceremony to infants). Health and education camps were organised.

Officials read out the status of grievances received in the last ‘Janmabhoomi’.

Special Officer for the district Y.V. Anuradha, DRDA Project Director Satya Sai Srinivas, mandal president Y. Krishnaveni, ZPTC member S. Appa Rao and sarpanch Paidiraju participated.

Participating in the programme at D. Yerravaram, R & B Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu instructed officials to grant ration cards and pensions to all the eligible who had applied.

The SADARAM camp scheduled for December 5 at the Area Hospital at Narsipatnam was postponed due to the Chief Minister’s visit, he said.

Participating in the programme at Indira Priyadarshini stadium in the city, MLC M.V.V.S. Murthi said the government was spending ₹10000 crore on healthcare in its hospitals. Soon a seven-floor building would come up in KGH under NTR Vaidyaseva, he said.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar presided over the meeting.

He said during the programme 2,000 pensions, 3,800 ration cards, gas stoves under ‘Deepam’ and scholarships to students would be given away.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said the Ramakrishna Ryuth Bazar would be modernised at a cost of ₹ 5.6 crore, Isukakonda temple to Poorna Market road at a cost of ₹ 7.8 crore and widening of the road from Jagadamba Junction to Old Post Office as some of the development works to be taken up.

Special Officer and UDC Project Director D. Srinivasan and Zone Commissioner V. Chakradhara Rao participated.