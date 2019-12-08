Govt. will take a call on delimitation of wards: Municipal Commissioner

The decision on delimitation of wards with more or less uniform population or confining to the 81 earlier proposed will have to be taken by the government, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana has said.

As per the GO issued in 2018 the first 63 wards accounted for 10 lakh population and after that a ward each for 50,000 population was carved out resulting in a total of 81 wards.

Now there is a demand that the wards should have uniform population since the first 63 wards have only about 16,000 population and thereafter 50,000 with a huge gap.

Ms. Srijana said on Saturday it was for the government to take a decision on whether to retain the 81 wards for which proposal had already been sent or revise it limiting the population.