Govt. will take a call on delimitation of wards: Municipal Commissioner

The decision on delimitation of wards with more or less uniform population or confining to the 81 earlier proposed will have to be taken by the government, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana has said.
As per the GO issued in 2018 the first 63 wards accounted for 10 lakh population and after that a ward each for 50,000 population was carved out resulting in a total of 81 wards.
Now there is a demand that the wards should have uniform population since the first 63 wards have only about 16,000 population and thereafter 50,000 with a huge gap.
Ms. Srijana said on Saturday it was for the government to take a decision on whether to retain the 81 wards for which proposal had already been sent or revise it limiting the population.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.