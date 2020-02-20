Govt. will not take over buildings of IT companies in Vizag, says Minister

Accusing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of launching a false campaign on the plights of IT companies in Visakhapatnam, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday said that it was instilling a sense of insecurity among the companies, causing a huge loss to the sector.

“The government will not take over the buildings of the IT companies for establishment of the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Goutham Reddy told the media after taking part in a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of several IT companies here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that business process services company Conduent had expressed its willingness to expand their operations in the city.

“The Adani Data Centre will come up in Vsakhapatnam, but at an alternative site as the one that was given to the company at Kapuluppada is needed for some other requirements. The alternative site has been already shown to the company representatives. The government is committed to the growth of IT in Vizag,” he said.

Mr. Goutham Reddy also dismissed the talks that the Millennium Towers at Rushikonda was being acquired.

‘IT policy soon’

Referring to the IT policy, Mr. Goutham Reddy said it would be declared soon.

“The dues of ₹86 crore payable to IT companies will be released in the near future. A meeting will be convened with the managements of engineering colleges in the north Andhra region to apprise them of the requirements of the IT industry,” the Minister said.

The Minister also said that the funds required for the construction of Millennium Towers-2 had been released.

“The Opposition parties are making false allegations that funds are being released for the Executive capital works in Visakhapatnam,” the Minister said.