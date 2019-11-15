Govt. schools will be provided with nine basic facilities: Minister

Nine basic facilities are being provided in government schools including 24/7 water supply, furniture, boundary walls, paintings in classrooms, additional classrooms as part of the ‘Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu’, Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu said after launching the programme at the Zilla Parishad High Schools at Thotagaruvu here on Thursday.

“The YSRCP government is keen on transforming the government schools on par of their corporate counterparts. Around 19,000 students have been shifted to government schools from private ones in the district alone,” Mr. Kanna Babu pointed out.

Participating in the programme, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that ‘Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu’ was aimed at providing all the required facilities to ensure a good ambiance for study in government schools.

Defending the move of government’s decision of introducing English language as the medium of instruction in government schools, he said that communicating in English had become a necessity now and the move would certainly help students hone their skills and enable them to explore new opportunities.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that about 1,234 schools including 754 primary and 254 high schools would be covered in the first phase of the ‘Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu’ programme.

Parents’ committee

“Committees with parents as members will be formed to monitor the progress of the scheme,” the Collector said.

Students from various government schools displayed the products they had prepared after undergoing training in arts and crafts under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). Cultural programmes presented by girl students entertained the audience.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, District Education Officer (DEO) B. Lingeshwara Reddy and others were present on the occasion.