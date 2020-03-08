Govt. rolls up sleeves to boost public transport

The State government is now shifting its focus to putting a robust public transport in place for Visakhapatnam, which will see a rapid spurt in population once it becomes the Executive capital of the state.

The Vizag Metro is a project that is on top of the government’s agenda for the port city. The government is also keen on improving the local bus transport within the city. Apart from this, the government plans to boost inter-city connectivity with other districts in the State.

Post bifurcation, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for the Vizag Metro project. The TDP government, however, had different priorities and had put the project on the backburner. After coming to power, the YSRCP government issued pre-qualification tenders for the Vizag Metro; the bid was cancelled as only a single tender was received.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be keen about the Vizag Metro project and is also interested in the possibility of setting up tram corridors in the city. The present proposal for the Metro project envisages increasing the total length of the previously planned Metro corridors, but at the same time going for a ‘Light Metro’ in order to reduce the overall project cost.

Trams are also being planned on the Visakhapatnam–Bheemunipatnam Beach Road stretch to attract tourists, apart from a couple of other routes, where the traffic density is comparatively low. A tram stretch beyond Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, where the proposed Metro rail ends, towards Parawada and Atchutapuram, is also being considered.

The Vizag Metro was proposed in three corridors – Kommadi to Gajuwaka, Gurudwara to Old Head Post Office junction and Thatichetlapalem to China Waltair. The total length of the three corridors put together was only 42.5 km.

The scope of the metro project has changed with the present government deciding to extend the overall length by another 37 km in addition to laying tram corridors along a stretch of 60.22 km in Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) limits in the city. The plan was to extend the original metro corridor from Gajuwaka to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on one side and from Kommadi to Bhogapuram on the other side of the same stretch.

While the cost of the traditional Vizag Metro was estimated at ₹13,000 crore in 2015-16, it was pegged at ₹9,900 crore for the ‘Light Metro’ in 2016-17.

Now, the State government has authorised the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Limited (AMRCL) to invite quotations from DMRC, RITES and UMTC for the revised metro project and wants the revised DPR to be prepared in three months. The ground work for the Vizag Metro project has already been done by the DMRC.

"As the government seems to be serious about the project, the survey for the extended stretch can be done within the stipulated time. The proposal for setting up of a regional office of AMRCL in Vizag has been there for quite some time and now it has been cleared by the government," an official said.

City buses

Though the APSRTC is plying around 600 city buses in Visakhapatnam, the number of buses is unable to cater to the demand in the city.

The shortage of city buses is being partially met by over 30,000 auto-rickshaws, most of which operate as a ‘ticket service’. There has been a demand for introduction of local trains as railway lines going towards Parawada, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, towards Anakapalle, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, are already in existence and they could be effectively utilised.

Vice-Chairman and MD of APSRTC Madireddy Pratap announced recently that luxury buses christened ‘Dolphin Cruise’ would soon be introduced connecting Visakhapatnam to all other districts in the State.

The existing city buses in Visakhapatnam are being refurbished at an estimated cost of ₹17,000 each. The exteriors are being painted with a new look to reflect local traditions and culture, tourist spots and other themes to attract the public to use public transport.